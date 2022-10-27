JUST IN
PCBL consolidated net profit declines 4.61% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 52.48% to Rs 1627.85 crore

Net profit of PCBL declined 4.61% to Rs 116.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 122.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 52.48% to Rs 1627.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1067.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1627.851067.60 52 OPM %11.5817.52 -PBDT181.37183.06 -1 PBT148.65152.66 -3 NP116.39122.02 -5

First Published: Thu, October 27 2022. 08:12 IST

