PCBL consolidated net profit declines 4.61% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 52.48% to Rs 1627.85 crore

Net profit of PCBL declined 4.61% to Rs 116.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 122.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 52.48% to Rs 1627.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1067.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1627.851067.6011.5817.52181.37183.06148.65152.66116.39122.02

