Shree Ganesh Remedies standalone net profit rises 30.46% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 25.28% to Rs 21.26 crore

Net profit of Shree Ganesh Remedies rose 30.46% to Rs 3.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 25.28% to Rs 21.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 16.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales21.2616.97 25 OPM %25.0726.22 -PBDT6.204.86 28 PBT5.303.91 36 NP3.943.02 30

First Published: Tue, October 25 2022. 08:43 IST

