Shree Ganesh Remedies standalone net profit rises 30.46% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 25.28% to Rs 21.26 crore

Net profit of Shree Ganesh Remedies rose 30.46% to Rs 3.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 25.28% to Rs 21.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 16.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.21.2616.9725.0726.226.204.865.303.913.943.02

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)