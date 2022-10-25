Moschip Technologies standalone net profit rises 3.53% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 42.88% to Rs 43.25 crore

Net profit of Moschip Technologies rose 3.53% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 42.88% to Rs 43.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 30.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.43.2530.278.2317.184.133.090.880.850.880.85

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)