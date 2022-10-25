Moschip Technologies standalone net profit rises 3.53% in the September 2022 quarter

-

Sales rise 42.88% to Rs 43.25 croreNet profit of Moschip Technologies rose 3.53% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 42.88% to Rs 43.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 30.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales43.2530.27 43 OPM %8.2317.18 -PBDT4.133.09 34 PBT0.880.85 4 NP0.880.85 4
