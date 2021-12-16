Utilties shares fall

Utilties stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Utilities index falling 25.75 points or 0.84% at 3033.89 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (down 5.5%), Torrent Power Ltd (down 5.43%),RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd (down 4.98%),Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (down 3.41%),JSW Energy Ltd (down 3.03%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Power Company Ltd (down 2.59%), GAIL (India) Ltd (down 1.7%), Reliance Power Ltd (down 1.3%), Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (down 1.27%), and Va Tech Wabag Ltd (down 1.15%).

On the other hand, Rattanindia Power Ltd (up 4.89%), CESC Ltd (up 1.52%), and Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (up 1.38%) moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 176.91 or 0.31% at 57964.94.

The Nifty 50 index was up 43.55 points or 0.25% at 17264.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 154.47 points or 0.53% at 29090.36.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 51.23 points or 0.58% at 8829.72.

On BSE,1437 shares were trading in green, 1852 were trading in red and 104 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)