Volumes jump at Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd counter

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd witnessed volume of 95.29 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15.12 lakh shares
V I P Industries Ltd, Hikal Ltd, Godrej Industries Ltd, Mahindra Logistics Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 16 December 2021.
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd witnessed volume of 95.29 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15.12 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.74% to Rs.80.50. Volumes stood at 50.74 lakh shares in the last session.
V I P Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 26.46 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.67 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.67 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.40% to Rs.588.15. Volumes stood at 2.59 lakh shares in the last session.
Hikal Ltd recorded volume of 7.45 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.39 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.31% to Rs.548.60. Volumes stood at 1.15 lakh shares in the last session.
Godrej Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 4.42 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 88477 shares. The stock increased 4.42% to Rs.607.00. Volumes stood at 1.06 lakh shares in the last session.
Mahindra Logistics Ltd witnessed volume of 2.76 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 57380 shares. The stock increased 1.62% to Rs.672.00. Volumes stood at 41920 shares in the last session.
