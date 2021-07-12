Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd, Aegis Logistics Ltd, Apollo Pipes Ltd and Novartis India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 July 2021.

Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd crashed 4.73% to Rs 179.45 at 14:50 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.29 lakh shares in the past one month.

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd lost 3.55% to Rs 2885.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6399 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15328 shares in the past one month.

Aegis Logistics Ltd tumbled 3.42% to Rs 362. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 51464 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52974 shares in the past one month.

Apollo Pipes Ltd plummeted 3.07% to Rs 1012. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3419 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4124 shares in the past one month.

Novartis India Ltd dropped 3.02% to Rs 1018.2. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 13915 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27352 shares in the past one month.

