Healthcare stocks slide

Healthcare stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index decreasing 215.68 points or 0.86% at 24954.37 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Nectar Lifescience Ltd (down 7.56%), Venus Remedies Ltd (down 4.66%),Sequent Scientific Ltd (down 4.21%),Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd (down 3.78%),Vimta Labs Ltd (down 3.33%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd (down 3.26%), Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 3.18%), Biocon Ltd (down 2.98%), Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd (down 2.95%), and Strides Pharma Science Ltd (down 2.68%).

On the other hand, Lasa Supergenerics Ltd (up 10.84%), Medicamen Biotech Ltd (up 9.95%), and Kopran Ltd (up 4.99%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 176.91 or 0.31% at 57964.94.

The Nifty 50 index was up 43.55 points or 0.25% at 17264.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 154.47 points or 0.53% at 29090.36.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 51.23 points or 0.58% at 8829.72.

On BSE,1437 shares were trading in green, 1852 were trading in red and 104 were unchanged.

