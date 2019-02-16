Pearl Polymers reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.31 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 7.77% to Rs 45.08 croreNet loss of Pearl Polymers reported to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 7.77% to Rs 45.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 48.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales45.0848.88 -8 OPM %1.754.44 -PBDT0.311.74 -82 PBT-1.310.16 PL NP-1.310.16 PL
