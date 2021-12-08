Indian Bank stays supported

Indian Bank is quoting at Rs 152.95, up 4.62% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 70.99% in last one year as compared to a 28.71% jump in NIFTY and a 47.19% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Indian Bank is a constituent, has slipped around 11% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2654.3, up 1.95% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 32.93 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 34.91 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 4.05 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

