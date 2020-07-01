Pennar Industries consolidated net profit declines 96.07% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 22.85% to Rs 451.39 crore

Net profit of Pennar Industries declined 96.07% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 24.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.85% to Rs 451.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 585.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.15% to Rs 53.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 66.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.25% to Rs 2106.55 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2133.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

