Pennar Industries consolidated net profit declines 96.07% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 22.85% to Rs 451.39 crore

Net profit of Pennar Industries declined 96.07% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 24.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.85% to Rs 451.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 585.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.15% to Rs 53.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 66.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.25% to Rs 2106.55 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2133.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales451.39585.07 -23 2106.552133.11 -1 OPM %5.8410.00 -8.038.12 - PBDT12.6740.97 -69 105.94124.71 -15 PBT1.1433.80 -97 63.1296.82 -35 NP0.9524.15 -96 53.0566.44 -20

First Published: Wed, July 01 2020. 16:14 IST

