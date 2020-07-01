Vamshi Rubber standalone net profit rises 385.71% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 25.10% to Rs 13.13 croreNet profit of Vamshi Rubber rose 385.71% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 25.10% to Rs 13.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 21.43% to Rs 0.51 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 34.56% to Rs 54.67 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 83.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales13.1317.53 -25 54.6783.54 -35 OPM %5.562.45 -6.224.35 - PBDT0.380.03 1167 1.531.63 -6 PBT0.08-0.26 LP 0.370.42 -12 NP0.340.07 386 0.510.42 21
