Simplex Projects standalone net profit declines 93.59% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 51.30% to Rs 36.39 crore

Net profit of Simplex Projects declined 93.59% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 51.30% to Rs 36.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 74.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 97.46% to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 71.67% to Rs 69.92 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 246.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales36.3974.72 -51 69.92246.80 -72 OPM %6.434.46 -5.425.50 - PBDT3.203.26 -2 3.6914.00 -74 PBT0.01-0.07 LP 0.110.10 10 NP0.050.78 -94 0.051.97 -97

