Simplex Projects standalone net profit declines 93.59% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 51.30% to Rs 36.39 crore

Net profit of Simplex Projects declined 93.59% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 51.30% to Rs 36.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 74.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 97.46% to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 71.67% to Rs 69.92 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 246.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

