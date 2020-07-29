Persistent Systems inaugurates Red Hat Center of Excellence

Persistent Systems announced a Center of Excellence (CoE) for the industry's most comprehensive Kubernetes-based containerization platform, Red Hat OpenShift.

With the formation of the Red Hat CoE, clients can accelerate their digital transformation efforts with workload portability across public cloud providers like AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, and IBM Cloud.

In addition to Persistent's recent announcement that it has trained over 2,000 professionals on containerization and Kubernetes, the company is adding professional Red Hat sales, engineering and delivery accreditations.

This CoE brings together Persistent's deep engineering and technology experience with proprietary accelerators and methodologies, like the Persistent Digital Greenhouse, approach to speed Red Hat OpenShift deployments.

