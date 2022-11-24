Persistent Systems Ltd rises for third consecutive session

-
Persistent Systems Ltd is quoting at Rs 3798.25, up 1.7% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 6.55% in last one year as compared to a 4.86% jump in NIFTY and a 15.46% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.
Persistent Systems Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3798.25, up 1.7% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.66% on the day, quoting at 18388.1. The Sensex is at 61932.34, up 0.69%. Persistent Systems Ltd has slipped around 0.81% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Persistent Systems Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 3.9% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29405.6, up 1.49% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.39 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3798.25, up 1.53% on the day. Persistent Systems Ltd is down 6.55% in last one year as compared to a 4.86% jump in NIFTY and a 15.46% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.
The PE of the stock is 39.75 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.
