Godrej Consumer Products Ltd up for fifth session

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 859.55, up 1.35% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.62% on the day, quoting at 18381.4. The Sensex is at 61898.44, up 0.63%. Godrej Consumer Products Ltd has risen around 4.7% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 43854.2, up 0.61% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.61 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.32 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 61.39 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

