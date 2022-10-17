Pfizer Ltd down for fifth straight session

Pfizer Ltd is quoting at Rs 4320, down 1.15% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock in last one year as compared to a 6.34% in NIFTY and a 10.91% down 42.37% in the Nifty Metal index.

Pfizer Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4320, down 1.15% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.7% on the day, quoting at 17306.15. The Sensex is at 58360.48, up 0.76%.Pfizer Ltd has added around 5.11% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Pfizer Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 5.14% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12950.45, up 0.43% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5694 shares today, compared to the daily average of 34193 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 40.08 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

