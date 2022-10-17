Real Estate stocks slide

Real Estate stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index decreasing 15.73 points or 0.47% at 3330.49 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 4.65%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 1.25%), Sobha Ltd (down 1.03%), and Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 0.99%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 0.55%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 0.46%), and Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 0.4%) turned up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 478.77 or 0.83% at 58398.74.

The Nifty 50 index was up 131.5 points or 0.77% at 17317.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 61.53 points or 0.22% at 28584.38.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 31.47 points or 0.36% at 8771.58.

On BSE,1595 shares were trading in green, 1854 were trading in red and 187 were unchanged.

