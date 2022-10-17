Consumer Durables shares edge lower

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index falling 4.94 points or 0.01% at 41664.63 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Havells India Ltd (down 1.92%), Sheela Foam Ltd (down 1.15%), Amber Enterprises India Ltd (down 0.97%), Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 0.44%), and Voltas Ltd (down 0.17%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Blue Star Ltd (up 2.79%), Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (up 1.5%), and Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 1.19%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 478.77 or 0.83% at 58398.74.

The Nifty 50 index was up 131.5 points or 0.77% at 17317.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 61.53 points or 0.22% at 28584.38.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 31.47 points or 0.36% at 8771.58.

On BSE,1595 shares were trading in green, 1854 were trading in red and 187 were unchanged.

