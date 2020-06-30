Sarvamangal Mercantile Co. standalone net profit rises 360.00% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 76.25% to Rs 0.38 croreNet profit of Sarvamangal Mercantile Co. rose 360.00% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 76.25% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 20.19% to Rs 2.57 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.381.60 -76 2.573.22 -20 OPM %-18.428.75 --8.17-3.42 - PBDT0.230.05 360 0.14-0.22 LP PBT0.230.05 360 0.14-0.22 LP NP0.230.05 360 0.14-0.22 LP
