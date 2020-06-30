Maris Spinners reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.56 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 16.63% to Rs 28.52 croreNet Loss of Maris Spinners reported to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.63% to Rs 28.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 34.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.15 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 2.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.90% to Rs 122.23 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 129.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales28.5234.21 -17 122.23129.89 -6 OPM %6.706.64 -9.7613.48 - PBDT-0.56-0.63 11 1.546.46 -76 PBT-1.58-1.71 8 -3.171.82 PL NP-0.56-1.17 52 -2.152.36 PL
