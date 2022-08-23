G K P Printing & Packaging Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

S.M. Gold Ltd, Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd, KBC Global Ltd and Rudra Global Infra Products Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 August 2022.

S.M. Gold Ltd, Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd, KBC Global Ltd and Rudra Global Infra Products Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 August 2022.

G K P Printing & Packaging Ltd tumbled 19.99% to Rs 196.35 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 11153 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.68 lakh shares in the past one month.

S.M. Gold Ltd crashed 5.14% to Rs 48. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 24210 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52910 shares in the past one month.

Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd lost 5.07% to Rs 3.93. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9331 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13744 shares in the past one month.

KBC Global Ltd slipped 5.00% to Rs 2.28. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 49.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 69.31 lakh shares in the past one month.

Rudra Global Infra Products Ltd corrected 4.97% to Rs 110.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2670 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.75 lakh shares in the past one month.

