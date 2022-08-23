Volumes jump at Bayer CropScience Ltd counter

Bayer CropScience Ltd saw volume of 86336 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9455 shares

Zydus Wellness Ltd, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd, 3M India Ltd, Godrej Agrovet Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 23 August 2022.

Bayer CropScience Ltd saw volume of 86336 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9455 shares. The stock increased 0.41% to Rs.5,240.05. Volumes stood at 5680 shares in the last session.

Zydus Wellness Ltd clocked volume of 3.7 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.82 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 41901 shares. The stock gained 0.84% to Rs.1,610.90. Volumes stood at 17449 shares in the last session.

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd clocked volume of 89.02 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.34 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10.67 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.19% to Rs.76.00. Volumes stood at 6.67 lakh shares in the last session.

3M India Ltd recorded volume of 36319 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.48 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5601 shares. The stock gained 0.00% to Rs.22,362.05. Volumes stood at 1356 shares in the last session.

Godrej Agrovet Ltd notched up volume of 10.57 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.71 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.50% to Rs.526.60. Volumes stood at 4.01 lakh shares in the last session.

