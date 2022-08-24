Maruti Suzuki recalls 166 Dzire Tour S vehicles

The car major has recalled 166 Dzire Tour S vehicles manufactured between 6 August 2022 to 16 August 2022 to replace airbag control unit.

Maruti Suzuki India said it will replace airbag control unit free of cost in these vehicles.

"It is suspected that there is a possible defect in Airbag Control Unit, which in rare case might result in malfunctioning during deployment. Customers of suspected vehicles are advised not to drive/use the vehicle till the Airbag Control Unit is replaced," the company said in a statement.

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase and sale of motor vehicles, components, and spare parts (automobiles).

The company's net profit jumped 129.8% to Rs 1,012.8 crore on 50.52% rise in net sales to Rs 25,286.3 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India rose 1.14% to Rs 8721.80 on Tuesday, 23 August 2022.

