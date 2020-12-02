Phoenix Mills Ltd Surges 4.27%, S&P BSE Realty Index index Gains 1.34%

Phoenix Mills Ltd has added 27.17% over last one month compared to 16.54% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 12.2% rise in the SENSEX

Phoenix Mills Ltd gained 4.27% today to trade at Rs 719. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is up 1.34% to quote at 2162.38. The index is up 16.54 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Oberoi Realty Ltd increased 2.6% and Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd added 1.8% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went down 1.21 % over last one year compared to the 9.67% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Phoenix Mills Ltd has added 27.17% over last one month compared to 16.54% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 12.2% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 985 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 69206 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 979.5 on 25 Feb 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 466.25 on 18 May 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)