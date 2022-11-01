Phyto Chem (India) standalone net profit rises 76.79% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.25% to Rs 12.47 crore

Net profit of Phyto Chem (India) rose 76.79% to Rs 1.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 20.25% to Rs 12.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.12.4710.3720.1313.212.081.231.981.131.981.12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)