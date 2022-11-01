Phyto Chem (India) standalone net profit rises 76.79% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales rise 20.25% to Rs 12.47 crore

Net profit of Phyto Chem (India) rose 76.79% to Rs 1.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 20.25% to Rs 12.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales12.4710.37 20 OPM %20.1313.21 -PBDT2.081.23 69 PBT1.981.13 75 NP1.981.12 77

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 09:28 IST

