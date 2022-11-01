Timken India standalone net profit rises 23.23% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
SNL Bearings standalone net profit declines 25.40% in the March 2022 quarter
Bimetal Bearings consolidated net profit rises 110.00% in the June 2022 quarter
Volumes jump at Timken India Ltd counter
Unichem Laboratories Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Timken India gallops after Q4 PAT spurts 129% YoY
-
Sales rise 24.65% to Rs 695.40 croreNet profit of Timken India rose 23.23% to Rs 97.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 79.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 24.65% to Rs 695.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 557.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales695.40557.90 25 OPM %19.0022.19 -PBDT153.10127.20 20 PBT131.40106.70 23 NP97.6079.20 23
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU