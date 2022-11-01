Timken India standalone net profit rises 23.23% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Capital Market 

Sales rise 24.65% to Rs 695.40 crore

Net profit of Timken India rose 23.23% to Rs 97.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 79.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 24.65% to Rs 695.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 557.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales695.40557.90 25 OPM %19.0022.19 -PBDT153.10127.20 20 PBT131.40106.70 23 NP97.6079.20 23

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 09:28 IST

