Timken India standalone net profit rises 23.23% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 24.65% to Rs 695.40 crore

Net profit of Timken India rose 23.23% to Rs 97.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 79.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 24.65% to Rs 695.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 557.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

