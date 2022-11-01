Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers reports standalone net profit of Rs 20.64 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 332.59% to Rs 119.48 croreNet profit of Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers reported to Rs 20.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 18.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 332.59% to Rs 119.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 27.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales119.4827.62 333 OPM %18.79-64.30 -PBDT21.40-17.52 LP PBT20.64-18.33 LP NP20.64-18.33 LP
