Suryoday Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 282.42% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Suryoday Small Finance Bank rose 282.42% to Rs 18.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Total Operating Income rose 14.39% to Rs 291.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 255.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

