Whirlpool of India consolidated net profit declines 12.20% in the March 2020 quarter

Net profit of Whirlpool of India declined 12.20% to Rs 92.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 105.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.11% to Rs 1353.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1355.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.63% to Rs 490.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 409.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 11.02% to Rs 5992.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5397.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

