JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Richirich Inventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Whirlpool of India consolidated net profit declines 12.20% in the March 2020 quarter

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Sales decline 0.11% to Rs 1353.62 crore

Net profit of Whirlpool of India declined 12.20% to Rs 92.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 105.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.11% to Rs 1353.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1355.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.63% to Rs 490.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 409.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 11.02% to Rs 5992.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5397.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1353.621355.15 0 5992.525397.65 11 OPM %10.1212.65 -11.2411.90 - PBDT159.60194.47 -18 796.11740.47 8 PBT123.86162.51 -24 666.79629.16 6 NP92.34105.17 -12 490.19409.74 20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 18 2020. 16:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU