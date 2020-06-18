Whirlpool of India consolidated net profit declines 12.20% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 0.11% to Rs 1353.62 croreNet profit of Whirlpool of India declined 12.20% to Rs 92.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 105.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.11% to Rs 1353.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1355.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 19.63% to Rs 490.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 409.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 11.02% to Rs 5992.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5397.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1353.621355.15 0 5992.525397.65 11 OPM %10.1212.65 -11.2411.90 - PBDT159.60194.47 -18 796.11740.47 8 PBT123.86162.51 -24 666.79629.16 6 NP92.34105.17 -12 490.19409.74 20
