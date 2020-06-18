JUST IN
Richirich Inventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 20.00% to Rs 0.04 crore

Net Loss of Richirich Inventures reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 20.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.05% to Rs 0.15 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.040.05 -20 0.150.19 -21 OPM %-50.00-40.00 --33.330 - PBDT-0.02-0.02 0 -0.040 0 PBT-0.02-0.02 0 -0.050 0 NP-0.02-0.02 0 -0.050 0

First Published: Thu, June 18 2020. 16:07 IST

