Richirich Inventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Mahindra Logistics consolidated net profit declines 58.65% in the March 2020 quarter
Hit Kit Global Solutions reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Nilachal Refractories reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.32 crore in the December 2019 quarter
PFL Infotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Likhami Consulting reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 20.00% to Rs 0.04 croreNet Loss of Richirich Inventures reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 20.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.05% to Rs 0.15 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.040.05 -20 0.150.19 -21 OPM %-50.00-40.00 --33.330 - PBDT-0.02-0.02 0 -0.040 0 PBT-0.02-0.02 0 -0.050 0 NP-0.02-0.02 0 -0.050 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU