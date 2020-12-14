PIL Italica rises on plan to start making plastic crates, bins at Silvassa plant

-
ALSO READ
Hindalco flags off new aluminium extrusion plant in Silvassa
Pil Italica Lifestyle standalone net profit rises 105.26% in the September 2020 quarter
Hindalco to set up Rs 730 crore extrusion plant at Silvassa
Pil Italica Lifestyle reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.65 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Pil Italica Lifestyle reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.45 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
PIL Italica Lifestyle rose 3.43% to Rs 9.95 after the company said it plans to start manufacturing plastic crates and bins in various sizes and designs at its Silvassa plant.PIL Italica Lifestyle on Saturday said the production of crates and bins is scheduled to start in the fourth quarter of FY 2021. The company added that it is aggressively expanding its distribution network in Gujarat, Maharashtra and South India.
Shares of PIL Italica has advanced 8.74% in two trading days from its previous closing low of Rs 9.15 on 10 December 2020.
PIL Italica Lifestyle, formerly Peacock Industries Limited, is a producer of plastic molded furniture and other injection molded articles. The Company offers plastic molded furniture, including chairs, trollies and tables.
On a standalone basis, the company's net profit stood rose 105.3% to Rs 1.17 crore on a 22.9% rise in net sales to Rs 12.83 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU