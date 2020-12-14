Real Estate shares fall

Real Estate stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index falling 8.99 points or 0.39% at 2300.83 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, DLF Ltd (down 1.67%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 1.1%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 0.93%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 0.4%), and Godrej Properties Ltd (down 0.33%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 1.91%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 1.68%), and Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.4%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 73.31 or 0.16% at 46172.32.

The Nifty 50 index was up 20.4 points or 0.15% at 13534.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 130.69 points or 0.74% at 17683.27.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 32.83 points or 0.56% at 5874.95.

On BSE,1808 shares were trading in green, 1084 were trading in red and 179 were unchanged.

