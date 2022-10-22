V I P Industries consolidated net profit rises 134.09% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 55.95% to Rs 514.74 crore

Net profit of V I P Industries rose 134.09% to Rs 43.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 55.95% to Rs 514.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 330.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.514.74330.0613.9112.6669.9442.0451.9724.5643.4018.54

