Ramkrishna Forgings consolidated net profit rises 52.59% in the September 2022 quarter
V I P Industries consolidated net profit rises 134.09% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 55.95% to Rs 514.74 crore

Net profit of V I P Industries rose 134.09% to Rs 43.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 55.95% to Rs 514.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 330.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales514.74330.06 56 OPM %13.9112.66 -PBDT69.9442.04 66 PBT51.9724.56 112 NP43.4018.54 134

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, October 22 2022. 08:01 IST

