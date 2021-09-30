Piramal Enterprises Ltd extends losing spree

Piramal Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 2601.25, down 1.55% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 100.53% in last one year as compared to a 54.44% rally in NIFTY and a 67.61% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Piramal Enterprises Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2601.25, down 1.55% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 17632.1. The Sensex is at 59167.72, down 0.41%.Piramal Enterprises Ltd has eased around 0.21% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Piramal Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.56% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18371.3, down 0.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.97 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.04 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 200.25 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

