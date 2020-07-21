Piramal Enterprises Ltd jumps nearly 8%

Piramal Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 1519.9, up 8.07% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 18.19% in last one year as compared to a 1.59% drop in NIFTY and a 12.37% drop in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Piramal Enterprises Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1519.9, up 8.07% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.3% on the day, quoting at 11165.35. The Sensex is at 37931.83, up 1.37%. Piramal Enterprises Ltd has risen around 25.82% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Piramal Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.99% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11093.2, up 1.88% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 30.74 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 21.15 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1523.05, up 8.04% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 235.54 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)