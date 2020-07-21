Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd in demand

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 169.2, up 3.49% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 17.1% in last one year as compared to a 1.59% slide in NIFTY and a 0.01% slide in the Nifty Energy index.

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 169.2, up 3.49% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.3% on the day, quoting at 11165.35. The Sensex is at 37919.9, up 1.34%. Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd has slipped around 5.26% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 5.09% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14936, up 3.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 85.12 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 105.8 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 169.35, up 3.29% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 7.91 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

