Piramal Enterprises to raise funds via NCDs worth up to Rs 500 cr

Piramal Enterprises on Monday, 28 February 2022, said that it will consider and approve the issue of secured, rated, listed, redeemable NCDs up to Rs 100 crore along with an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 400 crore.

The total size will aggregate up to Rs 500 crore, on a private placement basis.

The company reported 11.1% growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 887.96 crore on a 20.4% rise in net sales to Rs 3,816.16 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Shares of Piramal Enterprises shed 2.78% to Rs 2,041.95 on BSE. Piramal Enterprises (PEL) has diversified business interests in financial services and pharmaceuticals.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)