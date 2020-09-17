JUST IN
Setubandhan Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 24.09 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 64.65% to Rs 9.29 crore

Net Loss of Setubandhan Infrastructure reported to Rs 24.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 9.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 64.65% to Rs 9.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 26.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales9.2926.28 -65 OPM %-256.30-28.54 -PBDT-23.82-9.40 -153 PBT-24.09-9.75 -147 NP-24.09-9.75 -147

First Published: Thu, September 17 2020. 07:57 IST

