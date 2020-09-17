Setubandhan Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 24.09 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Setubandhan Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 18.46 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Trimurthi reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 24.62 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Subros reports consolidated net loss of Rs 24.02 crore in the June 2020 quarter
GMR Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 833.87 crore in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 64.65% to Rs 9.29 croreNet Loss of Setubandhan Infrastructure reported to Rs 24.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 9.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 64.65% to Rs 9.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 26.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales9.2926.28 -65 OPM %-256.30-28.54 -PBDT-23.82-9.40 -153 PBT-24.09-9.75 -147 NP-24.09-9.75 -147
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU