Pitti Engg CFO N K Khandelwal resigns

N K Khandelwal, president corporate resources & CFO of the company, has resigned due to personal reasons.Khandelwal will continue in his current position till 13 April 2022.
Pitti Engineering manufactures electrical steel laminations, motor cores, sub-assemblies, die-cast rotors and machined components.
Net profit of Pitti Engineering rose 58.90% to Rs 11.52 crore on 75.01% rise in net sales to Rs 264.83 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.
Shares of Pitti Engineering jumped 6.85% to Rs 273.65 on the BSE.
