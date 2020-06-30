Volumes soar at Bharat Dynamics Ltd counter

Bharat Dynamics Ltd clocked volume of 48.89 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.01 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.44 lakh shares

ICRA Ltd, Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd, HFCL Ltd, Sonata Software Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 30 June 2020.

Bharat Dynamics Ltd clocked volume of 48.89 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.01 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.44 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.73% to Rs.328.75. Volumes stood at 10.13 lakh shares in the last session.

ICRA Ltd clocked volume of 5268 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1248 shares. The stock lost 3.71% to Rs.2,510.00. Volumes stood at 1724 shares in the last session.

Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd registered volume of 86220 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21169 shares. The stock rose 0.12% to Rs.639.25. Volumes stood at 18397 shares in the last session.

HFCL Ltd saw volume of 205.96 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 66.81 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.44% to Rs.16.55. Volumes stood at 130.61 lakh shares in the last session.

Sonata Software Ltd witnessed volume of 18.68 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.03 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.17 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.29% to Rs.238.65. Volumes stood at 8.28 lakh shares in the last session.

