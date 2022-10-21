PM To Launch Rozgar Mela Recruitment Drive For 10 Lakh Personnel

The new recruits, selected from across the country, will join 38 Ministries/Departments of Government of India. The appointees will join the government at various levels viz. Group - A, Group - B (Gazetted), Group - B (Non-Gazetted) and Group - C. The posts on which appointments are being made include Central Armed Force Personnel, Sub Inspector, Constable, LDC, Steno, PA, Income Tax Inspectors, MTS, among others. These recruitments are being done in Mission Mode by Ministries and Departments either by themselves or through Recruiting agencies such as UPSC, SSC, Railway Recruitment Board. For expeditious recruitment, selection processes have been simplified and made tech enabled.
