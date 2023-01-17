JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Volumes soar at Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd counter
Business Standard

PNB Housing Finance board to mull fund raising upto Rs 2,000 cr

Capital Market 

PNB Housing Finance said that its board will meet on Tuesday, 24 January 2023 to consider raising of funds through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) aggregating up to Rs 2,000 crore on private placement basis in one or more tranches.

On the same day, the board will also consider unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2022.

PNB Housing Finance is a deposit-accepting housing finance company, with second largest deposits outstanding within housing finance companies. As on 30 September 2022, Punjab National Bank held 32.57% in the company.

The housing finance company's consolidated net profit rose 11.7% to Rs 262.63 crore on 6.1% rise in total income to Rs 1,683.43 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Shares of PNB Housing Finance slipped 2.20% to Rs 556.45 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, January 17 2023. 11:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU