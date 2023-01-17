PNB Housing Finance board to mull fund raising upto Rs 2,000 cr

PNB Housing Finance said that its board will meet on Tuesday, 24 January 2023 to consider raising of funds through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) aggregating up to Rs 2,000 crore on private placement basis in one or more tranches.

On the same day, the board will also consider unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2022.

PNB Housing Finance is a deposit-accepting housing finance company, with second largest deposits outstanding within housing finance companies. As on 30 September 2022, Punjab National Bank held 32.57% in the company.

The housing finance company's consolidated net profit rose 11.7% to Rs 262.63 crore on 6.1% rise in total income to Rs 1,683.43 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Shares of PNB Housing Finance slipped 2.20% to Rs 556.45 on the BSE.

