PNC Infratech bags new HAM project worth Rs 738 crore

PNC Infratech said that it has been declared the L-1 (lowest) bidder for a NHAI project.

The project involves four laning of NH 530B from Gaju Village (Mathura - Aligarh District Boundary) to Devinagar Bypass of SH-33 (NH-530B) in the State of Uttar Pradesh on hybrid annuity mode (HAM).

The project bid cost is Rs 738 crore. The project is to be constructed in 24 months and operated for 15 years post construction.

PNC Infratech is engaged in infrastructure development through the construction of highways including BOT (built, operate and transfer projects), airport runways, bridges, flyovers and power transmission projects among others.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 52.89% to Rs 82.98 crore despite an 8.84% rise in sales to Rs 1721.82 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

The scrip rose 0.84% to currently trade at Rs 246.05 on the BSE.

