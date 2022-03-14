Metal stocks edge lower

Metal stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Metal index decreasing 247.76 points or 1.13% at 21593.48 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Coal India Ltd (down 1.65%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 1.43%),APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 1.32%),NMDC Ltd (down 1.27%),JSW Steel Ltd (down 1.27%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Steel Ltd (down 1.19%), Vedanta Ltd (down 1%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 0.85%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 0.83%), and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 0.8%).

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 690.45 or 1.24% at 56240.75.

The Nifty 50 index was up 159.6 points or 0.96% at 16790.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 63.77 points or 0.23% at 27205.2.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 12.57 points or 0.15% at 8148.94.

On BSE,1750 shares were trading in green, 1658 were trading in red and 135 were unchanged.

