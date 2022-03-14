Real Estate shares gain

Real Estate stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index falling 56.79 points or 1.66% at 3359.93 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Sobha Ltd (down 5.42%), Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 3.53%),Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 2.17%),DLF Ltd (down 2.16%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 1.95%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 1.57%), Godrej Properties Ltd (down 1.06%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 0.93%), and Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 0.84%).

On the other hand, Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 2.01%), moved up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 690.45 or 1.24% at 56240.75.

The Nifty 50 index was up 159.6 points or 0.96% at 16790.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 63.77 points or 0.23% at 27205.2.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 12.57 points or 0.15% at 8148.94.

On BSE,1750 shares were trading in green, 1658 were trading in red and 135 were unchanged.

