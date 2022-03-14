Oil and Gas shares fall

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index falling 207.45 points or 1.15% at 17897.67 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 4.91%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 2.85%),Petronet LNG Ltd (down 2.48%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 2.22%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.9%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 0.84%), and GAIL (India) Ltd (down 0.46%).

On the other hand, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 3.4%), Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 0.25%), and Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.06%) moved up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 690.45 or 1.24% at 56240.75.

The Nifty 50 index was up 159.6 points or 0.96% at 16790.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 63.77 points or 0.23% at 27205.2.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 12.57 points or 0.15% at 8148.94.

On BSE,1750 shares were trading in green, 1658 were trading in red and 135 were unchanged.

