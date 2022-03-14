Volumes soar at Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd counter

Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd recorded volume of 4.82 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 38.93 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12388 shares

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd, CreditAccess Grameen Ltd, WABCO India Ltd, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 14 March 2022.

Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd recorded volume of 4.82 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 38.93 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12388 shares. The stock gained 15.31% to Rs.1,555.00. Volumes stood at 5406 shares in the last session.

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd clocked volume of 71.09 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.94 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10.24 lakh shares. The stock lost 12.55% to Rs.2,505.05. Volumes stood at 9.47 lakh shares in the last session.

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd registered volume of 3.91 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.25 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 74496 shares. The stock rose 13.78% to Rs.798.65. Volumes stood at 59476 shares in the last session.

WABCO India Ltd registered volume of 15310 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3131 shares. The stock slipped 1.17% to Rs.7,107.60. Volumes stood at 1259 shares in the last session.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd witnessed volume of 67632 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15817 shares. The stock increased 0.88% to Rs.1,034.00. Volumes stood at 13771 shares in the last session.

