Poddar Housing & Development standalone net profit declines 97.60% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 36.09% to Rs 10.98 crore

Net profit of Poddar Housing & Development declined 97.60% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 36.09% to Rs 10.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 17.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 4.34 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 4.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 62.97% to Rs 46.48 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 28.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales10.9817.18 -36 46.4828.52 63 OPM %-7.4716.24 --9.51-26.68 - PBDT-0.532.68 PL -5.54-6.52 15 PBT-0.262.51 PL -5.87-7.08 17 NP0.125.00 -98 -4.34-4.45 2

First Published: Tue, June 04 2019. 16:18 IST

