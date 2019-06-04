JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Market drops as pivotals decline
Business Standard

Banco Products (India) standalone net profit declines 7.83% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 4.19% to Rs 182.58 crore

Net profit of Banco Products (India) declined 7.83% to Rs 36.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 39.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.19% to Rs 182.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 175.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.66% to Rs 122.91 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 119.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.79% to Rs 714.58 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 601.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales182.58175.23 4 714.58601.57 19 OPM %14.7114.89 -14.1515.55 - PBDT43.0555.88 -23 182.79163.88 12 PBT38.2751.63 -26 164.60147.17 12 NP36.6239.73 -8 122.91119.73 3

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 04 2019. 16:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU