Banco Products (India) standalone net profit declines 7.83% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 4.19% to Rs 182.58 crore

of declined 7.83% to Rs 36.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 39.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.19% to Rs 182.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 175.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year, rose 2.66% to Rs 122.91 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 119.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.79% to Rs 714.58 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 601.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

182.58175.23714.58601.5714.7114.8914.1515.5543.0555.88182.79163.8838.2751.63164.60147.1736.6239.73122.91119.73

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)