Board of Vakrangee approves change in directorate
Poddar Pigments standalone net profit declines 15.28% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 0.34% to Rs 85.13 crore

Net profit of Poddar Pigments declined 15.28% to Rs 4.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 0.34% to Rs 85.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 84.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales85.1384.84 0 OPM %7.736.16 -PBDT6.838.28 -18 PBT6.037.51 -20 NP4.275.04 -15

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, January 25 2019. 16:13 IST

