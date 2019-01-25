Poddar Pigments standalone net profit declines 15.28% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 0.34% to Rs 85.13 croreNet profit of Poddar Pigments declined 15.28% to Rs 4.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 0.34% to Rs 85.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 84.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales85.1384.84 0 OPM %7.736.16 -PBDT6.838.28 -18 PBT6.037.51 -20 NP4.275.04 -15
